'We've all got players with experience' - Lampard answers Solskjaer's Chelsea loan system claim

The Blues coach insisted Wednesday's opponents have quality young players as well, despite a different way of bringing talent through

boss Frank Lampard believes 's youth players are comparable to the talent in his team, despite Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claiming the Blues youngsters have an advantage with the club's loan system.

Several Blues players have returned to London after successful loan spells last season to have a significant impact on the first team, including Tammy Abraham, who spent time at , and Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori with Lampard at .

Ahead of Wednesday's round-of-16 match at Stamford Bridge between the two sides, Solskjaer suggested Chelsea's youth were more experienced than his own because of the senior football attained away from the club.

But Lampard was cautious about agreeing with the Norweigan, insisting that the talent at Old Trafford was comparable.

"[Marcus] Rashford’s a young player. He’s got how many caps for his country?" Lampard said in response to Solskjaer.

"[Axel] Tuanzebe went on loan last year and did fantastic in the Championship. Dan James has come in and been a fantastic signing for them.

"I think we’ve all got players with relative experience or not. I think Man United have got loads of good players.

"In terms of the loan system, there probably is some credit. The loans need to be the right loans, need to be the right clubs.

"I was fortunate to have Mason [Mount] and Fikayo [Tomori] last year, they were good for me and hopefully I was good for them. That’s how the loan system works at its best when you’re talking about players with really good potential."

Abraham has scored eight league goals this season, to be behind only Jamie Vardy (nine) in the Premier League golden boot race, while Mount and Tomori have also established themselves as regular starters.

Chelsea have won seven matches in a row in all competitions, to be placed in fourth position in the Premier League and top of their group.

The Blues will keen for revenge against Man Utd after being belted 4-0 by the Red Devils on the opening weekend of the league.

United have struggled since that crushing victory at Old Trafford, winning only two of their next nine Premier League games.