Western Stima's Jobita drops match-fixing case against Ugandan agent

The administrator has promised to release all the players accused of participating in the vice

Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita has dropped a match-fixing case involving a Uganda national that was ongoing in Kisumu.

The suspect was arrested on January 23 as he allegedly tried to influence the match between the Powermen and KCB that was to be played at Moi Stadium on the following day.

However, the administrator decided to drop the charges.

"I have just decided to let it go, [the Ugandan] has been released," Jobita told Goal on Tuesday.

"He was not working alone, he was collaborating with some of my players and it was not the first time it was happening. So I decided to drop the charges and soon I will be releasing the accused players as well.

"It turned out to be a complicated case which I could not follow to the latter, so I had no option."

The suspect was believed to be cornered in a Kisumu Hotel by the police who were accompanied by the official.

"Some of my players approached me saying there are some individuals who want us to fix the game," Jobita had initially told Goal .

"So I told my players to play along, but ensure they have recorded whatever was happening. I also told my team manager to ensure he has called me so that I follow up on the conversation in secrecy."

The administrator has further explained how the alleged fixer was caught in a trap.

"I heard everything that was going on in the room and how he wanted to make a down-payment of Ksh70,000," Jobita continued.

"He had promised to pay Ksh600,000 once the deal goes through as planned. It is at this point that we stormed the hotel and the man was arrested."

"The suspect told us he has several people who are working with him and not only in Kenya, but abroad as well. Even some referees are in this.

"I have been suspecting there is something that is wrong somewhere. For instance, in our 5-2 loss to Tusker, we conceded four penalties. It was unusual; how can one game produce four penalties?

"I even called the league managers and complained about the same, and narrated my fears. I am just happy my players decided to collaborate with me to stop the vice from happening."