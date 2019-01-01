Western Stima's Babu Salim relishing KPL return against Bandari FC

The tactician believes the Powermen have what it takes to defeat the Dockers in their league assignment

head coach Babu Salim has revealed his team is determined to defeat FC on Wednesday.

The Kisumu-based side have not tasted defeat in the six games played in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) to date, managing two wins and four draws and are currently placed 10th on the log.

The tactician has revealed how eager they are to return to action having had an off period over the last week.

"Last weekend we were not involved, we have stayed two weeks without playing and we are hungry to play," Babu told Goal on Tuesday.

"Of cause, Bandari are coming into the match as favourites after a relatively good performance in the Caf Confederation Cup, but this is a different competition.

"They will not find it easy because we are playing at home, in front of our fans. Three points are what we are going for."

The tactician has revealed competition in the team is high and every player is aiming at getting involved.

"Nobody is out, every player is ready and what has impressed me is the level of competition in the team. Having this kind of spirit pushes the players to give their best, and it is what I am expecting on Wednesday," Babu concluded.

Bandari are currently placed seventh in the log after three wins, two draws and a loss in the six games played.