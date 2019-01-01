Western Stima's Babu Salim on why he expected to beat Bandari

The tactician is impressed with the Powermen following their third win in the top tier this season

head coach Babu Salim has revealed he was certain of getting maximum points against .

The Powermen defeated the Dockers 3-1 in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Thursday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. Abdallah Hassan opened the scoring in favour of the visitors in the first half before Samuel Odhiambo, Bernard Ochieng's own goal and Baron Oketch strike sealed a remarkable comeback for the hosts.

The tactician is impressed with the way his charges played and managed to get a win at home.

"The win was expected, we had not played for two weeks and players were hungry to play," Babu told Goal on Thursday.

"From the way we played, the hunger and energy were evident; despite falling behind in the first half we fought back in the second half and managed to get the win which we deserved."

The experienced tactician is happy with the way Western Stima have started the season and believes they can go all the way.

"We have managed three wins, and four draws, it is a relatively good start but I feel we could have done better especially on the draws. We want to push on, maintain the unbeaten start to ensure the club finishes in a good position at the end," Babu concluded.

Stima are currently placed in the seventh position with 13 points from seven games played.