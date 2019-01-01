Western Stima's Babu Salim on his 'perfect tactics' against Posta Rangers

The soft-speaking tactician admits his charges had prepared well to win the game against their hosts

head coach Babu Salim reveals he was confident his charges will pick maximum points against Posta .

A Villa Oromchan first-half strike handed the visitors maximum points against their hosts in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game played on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

"We have been preparing well and in general we have been playing well, it is unfortunate that we did not win our initial games against and Wazito," Babu told Goal on Monday.

"Our game against Stima was going to be tough, but I was sure we were bound to win owing to the good preparation we have had. I am happy the players did their part on the pitch, played according to the plan and we won, actually, we could have scored more goals but did not utilize the chances we got."

The tactician has explained why the Powermen lowered their tempo after getting the goal.

"We opted to sit back and rely on counter-attacks because we were leading already. It was a perfect tactic for us because we were not under pressure, and it almost paid off, just that we did not finish the chances we created," Babu concluded.

Stima are currently unbeaten in the three games they have played, collecting five points in the process.