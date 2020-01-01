Western Stima youngster Omala scoops KPL award for December

The 17-year-old striker has made history by becoming the youngest player to ever win the monthly gong

striker Benson Omala became the youngest player to ever win a Kenyan Premier League ( ) Player of the Month award after he was crowned the best for December 2019.

The form four student was peerless in the top-flight during the month as he scored five goals to compel the commissioners to a unanimous decision of granting him the award. Among the many firsts he pulled in December, Omala also become the first Western Stima player to ever score a hat-trick in a league match.

In winning the player of the month award he became just the third player from Western Stima to do so in the award’s six-year history. Others before him were Kenneth Muguna in 2015 and Wesley Kemboi in 2016.

“I must thank my coach for believing and nurturing me and I’m glad I repaid their faith by showing my brilliance and scoring goals which is a striker’s primary target,” the confident KCSE candidate told reporters after receiving the award.

“I’d like to score more goals if I get game time and be among the top scorers. My ambitions are to play for the national team. I already scored two goals for the U20 national team in Cecafa and I’m glad I was called up to the senior team despite not making the final cut.

“If you are in class, read like you will never play football and if you are in a football pitch, play like you’ll never be in class. My target short term is to play for two or three years in the local league then go to Europe.”

His coach Andrew Aroka lauded Western Stima for believing in Omala and giving him the chance to play in the big league.

“I have handled a lot of you players but very few compare to this boy. They have been good in their own right but Omala is just a complete striker with very huge potential,” Aroka said.

Omala was in the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom All-Star team that went to last year after emerging the top scorer in the Nyanza regional duels.