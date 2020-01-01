Western Stima won't give Gor Mahia space to play - Babu

The tactician states his charges are psychologically motivated to defeat their opponents

head coach Babu Salim is optimistic of getting maximum points against in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match set to be played on Wednesday.

The Powermen have lost back to back games against and Wazito FC respectively, and have a daunting task against the defending champions who lost to last weekend. The former tactician admits it will be a tough match but still insists his team has what it takes to win.

"Our psychological preparedness is good, we are motivated and ready for a win against [Gor Mahia]," Babu told Goal on Tuesday.

"We are playing at home, on a pitch we are used to, and no matter how many fans will turn up to cheer them on, we will give our best on the pitch. I am sure we will get maximum points if we stick to the game plan and ensure Gor do not get space to play."

The soft speaking Babu has also explained the reason behind the team's recent losses.

"We played well [against KCB and Wazito] but the failure to take chances and defensive lapses cost us. It is something we have rectified and are now ready to win on Wednesday," the tactician concluded.

The last two meetings between the teams have ended in draws.