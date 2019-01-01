Western Stima win to move fifth as Sony Sugar sink KCB

In the other matches, Zoo Kericho held Mathare United to a barren draw while Gor Mahia beat Sofapaka by a solitary goal

Western Stima moved fifth on the Kenyan Premier League table following a 2-1 victory against bottom-placed Mount Kenya United.

Kennedy Otieno and Fredrick Nyarombo were on target to help the Kisumu-based pick maximum points ahead of their next clash against Gor Mahia.

Posta Rangers jumped four places up to 12th after forcing a 1-0 victory against Vihiga United while Sony Sugar pulled the same score line against KCB.

Ken Mutembei scored Rangers’ lone goal with Robert Achema’s sixth-minute strike proving the difference against the Bankers in Machakos’.

The win saw Sony Sugar dislodge Nzoia Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz to move to eight on the table.