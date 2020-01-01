Western Stima will not find it easy against KCB - Babu

The youthful coach believes the two teams are well prepared making the game difficult and unpredictable

coach Babu Salim is not expecting an easy game on Saturday against .

The two sides are set to play each other in the Kenyan Premier League game at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. The hosts are aiming at avenging a 1-0 loss suffered at Moi Stadium in Kisumu when the two sides last met.

"Both teams are aware it is not going to be an easy match because of the preparations involved," Babu told Goal on Saturday.

"I cannot say we will get three points, all I guarantee is that we are going to give our best and take our chances. KCB are a good team with good tacticians, but we are well prepared to try and get them; getting an early goal might work to our advantage."

The former coach Babu Salim admits the Kenyatta pitch might not be the best but his charges have to ensure they give their best to win.

"The surface is a little bumpy but we have to adapt and ensure we do not get too much affected by it," Babu concluded.

The Bankers are fifth on 32 points, two more than sixth-placed Powermen. The game will kick-off at 4 pm.