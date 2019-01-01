Western Stima wary of wounded Chemelil Sugar

The tactician believes his charges have to play the Sugar Millers with the right mentality to avoid an upset

head coach Babu Salim is anticipating a tough outing against Sugar this weekend.

The Sugar Millers are struggling this season and have collected just one point from the 11 games played. Despite coming into the match as favourites, the tactician insists their hosts are desperate for maximum points and will not go down easily.

"It is going to be tough for us, not a walk in the park just because they are struggling," Babu told Goal on Friday.

"They might be struggling yes, but it does not mean they do not want to win; being at home, we expect a brave fight from them. If we play them with a mentality that it is going to be an easy game, we will end up disappointed. As Stima, we will treat [Chemelil] like any other team with the aim of getting a win."

Article continues below

The Powermen are targeting a top-five finish by the end of the season and the tactician believes it is very possible.

"Currently we are taking one game at a time with a target of maximum points; if we focus on long-term target we might lose concentration and end up dropping points," Babu concluded.

Stima are currently seventh on the log with 18 points from 11 games.