Western Stima vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be going for three points and to recover from their previous defeat against Sofapaka in the top-flight

will be aiming to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat suffered at the hands of in their last Kenyan Premier League ( ) outing.

For , they have lost two consecutive matches against and Wazito FC respectively and will also be keen to turn their fortunes around.

Game Western Stima vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, February 12 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will not be LIVE TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Western Stima squad Goalkeepers Samuel Odhiambo, Maxwell Mulili. Defenders S.Olale, M.Ojwang, Luke Ochieng, K. Akongo, Baron. Midfielders V. Odongo, D. Omengo, H. Kompany, Victor, Achema. Forwards H. Onyango, Nyarombo, Omukoto, K. Berry, Agogo, Ogada, Junior.

Western Stima coach Salim Babu will have a full squad to pick from as they take aim at gunning down the Kenyan champions.

Schoolboy Benson Omala, who was named the best player for the month of December, will have another chance to add to his tally of goals and continue to chase for the Golden Boot.

Probable XI for Western Stima: Abawa, Joel, Ken, Salim, Keli, Waitere, Fidel, Ogada, Villa, Omala, Baron.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano. Defenders Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Jackson Owusu, Edwin Lavatsa.

Coach Steven Polack definitely will be targeting a win against the Powermen at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Despite Stima being at home, the majority of the supporters around that area support K'Ogalo and it will be a difficult task for the Powermen.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Apudo, Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Wendo, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Omondi, Balinya.