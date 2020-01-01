Western Stima vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will be aiming to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat suffered at the hands of Sofapaka in their last Kenyan Premier League (KPL) outing.
For Western Stima, they have lost two consecutive matches against KCB and Wazito FC respectively and will also be keen to turn their fortunes around.
|Game
|Western Stima vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Wednesday, February 12
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Western Stima squad
|Goalkeepers
|Samuel Odhiambo, Maxwell Mulili.
|Defenders
|S.Olale, M.Ojwang, Luke Ochieng, K. Akongo, Baron.
|Midfielders
|V. Odongo, D. Omengo, H. Kompany, Victor, Achema.
|Forwards
|H. Onyango, Nyarombo, Omukoto, K. Berry, Agogo, Ogada, Junior.
Western Stima coach Salim Babu will have a full squad to pick from as they take aim at gunning down the Kenyan champions.
Schoolboy Benson Omala, who was named the best player for the month of December, will have another chance to add to his tally of goals and continue to chase for the Golden Boot.
Probable XI for Western Stima: Abawa, Joel, Ken, Salim, Keli, Waitere, Fidel, Ogada, Villa, Omala, Baron.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Jackson Owusu, Edwin Lavatsa.
Coach Steven Polack definitely will be targeting a win against the Powermen at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.
Despite Stima being at home, the majority of the supporters around that area support K'Ogalo and it will be a difficult task for the Powermen.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Apudo, Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Wendo, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Omondi, Balinya.
Match Preview
The last two meetings between the two teams ended in draws; 1-1 and 0-0 scorelines respectively.
In the last 20 games, Stima have managed just three wins, six draws, and 11 defeats. The last win for the Powermen came on April 2, 2017, when they won 2-1.
Stima coach Babu states his charges stand a chance of causing an upset against the champions on Wednesday.
“Our psychological preparedness is good, we are motivated and ready for a win against [Gor Mahia],” Babu told Goal on Tuesday.
“We are playing at home, on a pitch we are used to, and no matter how many fans will turn up to cheer them on, we will give our best on the pitch. I am sure we will get maximum points if we stick to the game plan and ensure Gor do not get space to play.”
Polack admitted their loss against Sofapaka was a wake-up call for his team.
“It was a big disappointment to lose against [Sofapaka], I understand people, in the club especially the fans are disappointed but you know sometimes these things do happen,” Polack told Goal.
“Sometimes you need a wake-up call because you know if you don’t lose you don’t learn, I am not saying I like losing games but it is a wake-up call, a learning call and that is the most important thing.
“We were training and did a good warm-up, good passing skills and then we finished with shooting skills for the last 20 and 25 minutes at the end of training and hopefully they have their shooting boots ready for Wednesday.”
Gor have scored 22 goals against Stima and conceded just 11.