Western Stima vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Powermen will be keen to seal a double over Ingwe when they face off in a top-flight fixture at ASK grounds

AFC Leopards will be gunning to bounce back to winning ways when they face bogey side Western Stima in an FKF Premier League match on Tuesday.

Ingwe suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tusker in their last assignment and will be keen to win the contest against the Powermen so as to maintain third position on the 18-team table.

Game Western Stima vs AFC Leopards Date Tuesday, July 20, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV - StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Western Stima squad Goalkeepers Stephen Otieno, Samuel Odhiambo, Maxwell Mulili. Defenders S.Olale, Clinton Bulimo, Vitalis Akumu, Joseph Mukisa, M.Ojwang, Luke Ochieng, and K. Akongo. Midfielders V. Odongo, Kennedy Odhiambo, Geofrey Ojunga, James Odhiambo, Edwin Odhiambo, D. Omengo, H. Kompany, and Victor, Achema. Forwards H. Onyango, Nyarombo, Omukoto, K. Berry, Agogo, Michael Karamor, Ogada, Baron Oketch, Junior.

The Powermen have always troubled Ingwe whenever they meet and will be keen to seal a double over them in the clash set for Nakuru ASK grounds

Probable XI for Western Stima: Otieno, Bulimo, Akumu, Mukisa, Kennedy Odhiambo, Ojunga, Ouma, J. Odhiambo, E. Odhiambo, Karamor, Oketch.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

After losing to Tusker, Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems maintained they are the only team playing entertaining football in the league.

“We lost to Tusker but if you check the statistics, we are the only team playing entertaining football and that is what the fans want to see,” Aussems told Goal.

“We have to bounce back by beating Western Stima and that is going to be our target.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Owade, Mudenyu, Munene, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Mukangula, Marvin, Shichenje, Wanyama, Rupia, Mwendwa.