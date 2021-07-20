Western Stima vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will be gunning to bounce back to winning ways when they face bogey side Western Stima in an FKF Premier League match on Tuesday.
Ingwe suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tusker in their last assignment and will be keen to win the contest against the Powermen so as to maintain third position on the 18-team table.
|Game
|Western Stima vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|K24 TV - StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Western Stima squad
|Goalkeepers
|Stephen Otieno, Samuel Odhiambo, Maxwell Mulili.
|Defenders
|S.Olale, Clinton Bulimo, Vitalis Akumu, Joseph Mukisa, M.Ojwang, Luke Ochieng, and K. Akongo.
|Midfielders
|V. Odongo, Kennedy Odhiambo, Geofrey Ojunga, James Odhiambo, Edwin Odhiambo, D. Omengo, H. Kompany, and Victor, Achema.
|Forwards
|H. Onyango, Nyarombo, Omukoto, K. Berry, Agogo, Michael Karamor, Ogada, Baron Oketch, Junior.
The Powermen have always troubled Ingwe whenever they meet and will be keen to seal a double over them in the clash set for Nakuru ASK grounds
Editors' Picks
Probable XI for Western Stima: Otieno, Bulimo, Akumu, Mukisa, Kennedy Odhiambo, Ojunga, Ouma, J. Odhiambo, E. Odhiambo, Karamor, Oketch.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.
After losing to Tusker, Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems maintained they are the only team playing entertaining football in the league.
“We lost to Tusker but if you check the statistics, we are the only team playing entertaining football and that is what the fans want to see,” Aussems told Goal.
“We have to bounce back by beating Western Stima and that is going to be our target.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Owade, Mudenyu, Munene, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Mukangula, Marvin, Shichenje, Wanyama, Rupia, Mwendwa.
Match Preview
Both teams lost their respective matches last weekend – AFC Leopards losing 2-0 against Tusker while Western Stima suffered a 2-1 defeat against Ulinzi Stars.
In the first round meeting, Stima beat AFC Leopards 2-0 while last season, they drew 1-1 before the second round tie was canceled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Out of the last six matches played, AFC have only managed one win against Stima, with the latter picking two wins and the rest ending in draws.
While AFC are third on the table with 43 points from 23 matches, Stima are lying 15th with 18 points from 25 outings.