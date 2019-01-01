Western Stima to miss key players as they face Zoo Kericho

The power men will be seeking to get a win that can help them move up the table

Western Stima will miss the services of Baron Oketch and Clifford Omondi against Zoo Kericho.

Oketch is suffering from a knee injury and is expected to be out for a few weeks; his compatriot Omondi is out with an ankle injury. However, the team welcomes back John Ogada, who is fully fit after sustaining a knee injury.

The power men are aiming at getting maximum points against the tea farmers to move from their current seventh position, and leap to the third position with nineteen points.

Stima's last match against Zoo in the league was in 2017; the Kericho-based side won the first leg 2-0, and went on to register 4-2 win in the second leg.

Zoo is currently placed in the thirteenth position on the log with eleven points and desperately needs maximum points to improve the team's confidence.