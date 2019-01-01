Western Stima strike late to deny Baraza's Sofapaka fourth straight win

Batoto ba Mungu were destined for yet another victory but were pegged back as the Powermen equalized deep in injury time

have denied John Baraza a fourth consecutive win after forcing a 1-1 draw against at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Sofapaka were destined for a win after taking the lead through Sammy Imbuye in the 47th minute but conceded a late penalty to allow the hosts to pull the equalizer.

Samuel Abawa did not err from the spot in the third minute of added time and his goal was a blow for Sofapaka who have been on a resurgent form since Baraza was appointed head coach early in November.

They had already registered wins against Wazito FC, and ZooFC.

Meanwhile, at Kericho Green Stadium, Zoo romped to a 3-0 win over Kisumu All-Stars.

Goals from Derrick Anami, Sammy Ggolola and Collins Neto were enough to hand the hosts victory.

Zoo were forced to make a change in the ninth minute when striker Dominic Kiprono got injured and his place was taken by Kipkirui Too.

Anami scored the hosts' goal in the 27th minute after he received a defence-splitting pass from Kelvin Oduor. Zoo clutched onto their solitary goal as the teams broke for the half-time break.

Ggolola added a second for Zoo in the 68th minute as he met a corner ball delivered sumptuously into the box by Oduor.

10 minutes to the end of regular time, Zoo were able to add their third goal through Collins Neto after Ggolola picked him on a very open space inside Kisumu Al-Stars' box.

For Zoo, it is an encouraging result after their last 2-1 loss to Sofapaka in Narok.

Zoo will be away to Nakuru to face on December 7 while Kisumu All-Stars will entertain on the same day at Moi Stadium.