Western Stima staring at a possible point deduction after FKF ruled in favour of Tusker on the ownership of Kevin Wayodi

Tusker could leap to second on the log should KPL award them the three points lost against Stima

Western Stima could be docked three points after FKF Players status committee ruled in favour of Tusker over the ownership of Kevin Wayodi.

Stima were found to have fielded an ineligible player in their 1-0 victory over tusker last December.

Tusker moved to KPL seeking clarification on who owns the player after Stima went against the existing agreement with the Brewers to field the player despite both parties having a written commitment specifying the rules of engagement following a loan deal entered in January 2018.

According to the ruling delivered by the committee, Wayodi was found in breach of Article 13 of the FIFA Regulations of the Status and Transfer of Players after he entered into “numerous,” agreements with both Tusker and Western Stima.

“A contract between a player and a club may only be terminated upon the expiry of the term of the contract or by mutual agreement.” Article 16 thereof further provides that “a contract cannot be unilaterally terminated during the course of the season,” states the law.

The committee thus ruled: Having listened to submission from both parties, the Committee thus ruled: “Having reviewed the documents submitted by the two Clubs and having considered submissions made by all the Parties, including the Player himself, the Committee’s decision is that the Player has a three years’ contract with Tusker FC running from January 2018 to 30th December 2020 and that the Player was loaned to Western Stima FC for a period of one year ending December, 2018." read part of the ruling.

Should Tusker’s prayer be granted, the Brewers may chop Mathare United’s lead at the top if they get awarded the three points.