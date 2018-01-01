Western Stima smash past Kakamega Homeboyz to make it three out of three

Mathare United and Ulinzi Stars played to a barren draw at Kasarani in another KPL match that was played on Saturday

Western Stima made it three wins in three after coming from a goal down to defeat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Luke Namanda found Peter Thiong'o in the danger zone with 35 minutes gone, and the latter made no mistake, wrong footing the goalkeeper to bang home the opener.

After surviving several threats, the hosts leveled matters with twenty minutes to go when substitute Kennedy Otieno, commonly referred to as 'Agogo', finished a perfect ball by Henry Onyango, who was playing for Kibera Black Stars last season.

Ten minutes later, the former Posta Rangers man completed his brace after finishing off Baron Oketch's well brought in cross. The result means Stima are top of the table with maximum points after three games.

Mathare United and Ulinzi Stars played to a barren draw at Kasarani in another KPL match that was played on Saturday. KCB drew 1-1 with Bandari at Machakos in a lunch time kick-off; the Dockers went ahead courtesy of Felly Mulumba, but Clinton Kisiavuki managed to get a point for the Frank Ouna led side.