Western Stima set to be deducted points for fielding an ‘ineligible’ player

Goal cannot establish whether Western Stima, who have enjoyed a good start to the new season, will contest the ruling

Western Stima are facing point deduction after fielding Kevin Okoth in the 1-0 win against Tusker.

From the FKF Player Status Committee meeting held on Friday, the members ruled that the player has a valid contract with the brewers and the decision by the power men to play him against his parent club was wrong, especially after the expiry of his loan contract with the former.

“Having reviewed the documents submitted by the two clubs, and having considered submissions made by all the parties, including the player himself, the Committee’s decision is that the player has a three year’s contract with Tusker FC running from January 2018 to December 30, 2020, and the player was loaned to Western Stima FC for a period of one year ending December 2018.

“In view of the same, the player ought not to have played for Western Stima FC in their match against Tusker FC as per the loan agreement.”

