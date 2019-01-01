Western Stima move fourth after a slim victory against Zoo FC

Nicholas Kipkirui scored his second goal in two games as Ingwe picked a third straight defeat

Western Stima moved fourth on the log after forcing a 1-0 victory over Zoo Kericho on Wednesday.

Johanna Mwita struck the lone goal as Stima move just a place behind third-placed Gor Mahia.

K’Ogalo had beaten Vihiga united by a similar margin with former Zoo striker Nicholas Kipkirui marking his name on the score sheet for a second successive game.

Kipkirui was also on target in a Caf Confederation Cup 4-2 victory against Zamalek on Sunday.

In the other match played on Wednesday, Mount Kenya United handed AFC Leopards a fifth defeat of the season and third in a row after Ingwe bowed down 2-1.

The sleeping giants had lost to Zoo and Bandari in the last two games before today’s setback.