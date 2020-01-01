'Western Stima lost to a very lazy Wazito FC side' - Babu

The coach says the worst result they should have registered against their opponents was at least a draw

An angry coach Salim Babu has blasted for losing to a "lazy" Wazito FC on Saturday in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match in Narok.

Babu was infuriated by his players whom he says did little to press and fight against Wazito, who later scored a stoppage-time goal to take the win. The win was Wazito's third in the top-flight this season.

“We should not have lost the game and the worst result would have been a draw,” Babu told reporters in his post-match interview.

More teams

"I was not impressed by my defenders at all and the fact we were playing a very lazy team, a team which you could feel are not there physically makes it worse.

“I am not happy at all about the result because it is our own mistakes that made us concede the goals. Our passing was worse especially when a player losses the ball and backpedals instead of pressing to win back the ball.

“It is us who gave them the balls and chances to score and win the match.”

Western Stima will have to regroup before facing the KPL champions at Moi Stadium Kisumu on February 12.

“We are going to change things here and there and make sure we are ready for Gor Mahia on Wednesday," explained the former coach.

"We have played four matches where we have drawn just one so we must rectify our mistakes before thinking of the next game.”

Article continues below

Apart from the Wazito loss, Western Stima drew 1-1 against Sugar after previous 3-1 and 3-2 losses to and , respectively.