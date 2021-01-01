Western Stima's Jobita confirms suspect arrested allegedly trying to fix KCB game

The suspect is in police custody as an investigation on the matter commences

A Ugandan national has been arrested in Kisumu after he allegedly tried to fix an FKF Premier League game involving and , scheduled to be played at Moi Stadium on Sunday.

The suspect was cornered in a Kisumu Hotel by the police who were accompanied by the Powermen's chairman Laban Jobita.

"Some of my players approached me saying there are some individuals who want us to fix the game," Jobita told Goal on Saturday.

"So I told my players to play along, but ensure they have recorded whatever was happening. I also told my team manager to ensure he has called me so that I follow up on the conversation in secrecy."

The administrator has further explained how the alleged fixer was caught in a trap.

"I heard everything that was going on in the room and how he wanted to make a down-payment of Ksh70,000," Jobita continued.

"He had promised to pay Ksh600,000 once the deal goes through as planned. It is at this point that we stormed the hotel and the man was arrested. He is currently remanded at Kisumu Central Police Station.

"My players have agreed to testify against him once he is arraigned."

Jobita has further hinted the vice might be taking place in the Kenyan top tier.

"The suspect told us he has several people who are working with him and not only in , but abroad as well. Even some referees are in this," he continued.

"I have been suspecting there is something that is wrong somewhere. For instance, in our 5-2 loss to , we conceded four penalties. It was unusual; how can one game produce four penalties?

"I even called the league managers and complained about the same, and narrated my fears. I am just happy my players decided to collaborate with me to stop the vice from happening."

Efforts to reach the Kisumu Police for clarification on the matter bore no fruits.

Two seasons ago, former Kakamega coach Paul Nkata was accused of fixing, alongside former players George Mandela, Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto.

The tactician was found not guilty, however, the players were found guilty and all were banned for four years from any football-related activity apart from Mandela, who was banned for five years.