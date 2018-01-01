Western Stima held by Bandari FC to stretch lead at the summit

The league newbies are still unbeaten in four games; a display that left them with 10 points at the top of the 18-team table

Western Stima maintained their place at the summit of the table despite dropping two points on the road in a 1-1 draw against Bandari on Saturday.

The league newbies are still unbeaten in four games; a display that left them with 10 points at the top, jointly with Mathare United, who beat Posta Rangers 2-1 in another match, staged on Saturday.

Bandari switched off the power men after striker Wycliffe Ochomo put the Dockers on the driving seat in the opening minute. The former Kakamega Homeboyz forward, put the home side into the lead with a first-minute cracker.

The visitors almost caught Bernard Mwalala men napping but Congolese defender Felly Mulumba did well to stop the dangerous counter-attack by Western Stima at the half-hour mark.

Bandari continued to pile pressure on the visitor but a tactical Western Stima defense’s soaked up the weight. Stima retreated to their backline, pilling a brick-wall behind the ball and the plan worked as they kept the shoreline 1-1 at the break.

Bandari thought that they had retaken the lead but Ochomo was waved down. Ochomo pounced on a Wilberforce Lugogo’s shot but the flag was already up.

The draw means that Bandari dropped further down to fourth place with seven points.