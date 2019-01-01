Western Stima head coach Salim Babu: Sofapaka play like us

Western Stima are 13th on the table with 31 points after 27 matches played

head coach Salim Babu is elated after his side picked up a point from the 0-0 draw against on Sunday in Kisumu.

Babu said the point will be vital for them, especially that it has come toward the end of the second round of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) 2018/19 season.

“The point we earned from the draw is a plus for us because second legs of every season are always tough and that means every point is welcome now,” Babu told Goal.

Babu, who took over the reins from Paul Ogai last month, said that he is assured of getting better results in the upcoming matches.

“The way we have been playing has been good and if we continue that way then I believe the season's targets are achievable. It is only now upon the boys to execute our plans accordingly in the next matches,” he added.

“We are now shifting focus to our next match against (on May 8) and what I know is that they almost play like us and that means we can go and win in Machakos,” concluded Babu.

The Powermen held Batoto ba Mungu to a 1-1 draw with Calvin Odongo and Ellie Asieche's goals cancelling one another in February.