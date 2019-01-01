Western Stima head coach Paul Ogai vows to upset Chemelil Sugar

The power men are currently lying 8th on the log with twenty-three points after five wins, eight draws and three defeats

head coach Paul Ogai is expecting a tough league match against on Wednesday.

The power men have struggled to get impressive results of late owing to injuries to first team players. Ogai, however, believes that his team has prepared well for the game and will end up bagging maximum points after 90 minutes.

“They lost their last league outing, meaning they will be giving their best to get at least a point or even three from us. We are also desperate for a win, it has been long since we collected maximum points, so we want to make it happen with this game; in short, it is going to be tough.

“The only advantage for us is that we are playing at home, and we want to make use of that; capitalizing on our chances will be key,” Ogai told Goal.

The match will be staged at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.