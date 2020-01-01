Western Stima have not been ordered to terminate player contracts - Jobita

Reports were awash on Thursday the Powermen's sponsors had asked them to end the running agreements with the playing unit

have dispelled rumours they have been ordered to terminate the contracts of players by their sponsors Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

Reports emerged on Thursday morning that the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side has been directed to terminate the contracts of players as the KPLC could no longer afford to pay for salaries and allowances.

Laban Jobita, who is Western Stima's chairman stated that although there are issues under negotiations with their parent company, they have not been directed to terminate existing contracts.

“I am disputing those rumours until the time I will be given an official letter directing the same,” Jobita told Goal.

“Perhaps, I do not know who is peddling those rumours because I do not know where they are getting the reports but as I speak to you, I have not received any official communication.

“I do not think anyone from the club has received the letter either because I am the chairman and naturally the person to receive such high-level communications is me.”

Although the chair stated they are locked in tight negotiations by the sponsors, he said the company is willing to accommodate the club as part of their long-term projects.

“We have a lot of issues in the company and they are really trying hard to make sure Western Stima are accommodated among the things they are doing,” Jobita added.

“So, it cannot be the case [that we have been told to terminate contracts] because we are trying our level best to make sure we complete the league without so many issues.

“We are in the league because we are still getting their sponsorship. I still want to dispute what is coming out this morning that we have been instructed to terminate the contracts of our players.”

Western Stima will face on Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.