Western Stima FC terminate contracts of four injured players

The development comes after the club's sponsors indicated they will end all their sports deals in due course

FC have terminated contracts of their four injured players, Goal can exclusively reveal.

The development comes barely days after Western Stima's sponsors, the Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), gave notice of their intention to terminate their partnership with all sports entities.

On Thursday, speculation was rife that the club had been directed to terminate contracts of all players but it has now emerged only the injured parties have been affected for now.

“This is to advise you that your contract with Western Stima FC has been terminated with effect from February 20th, 2020,” read a letter to one of the injured players seen by Goal.

“In view of the following, you will be paid your dues up to and including February 20, 2020, less statutory deductions and one month's net salary in lieu of notice to your Stima Sacco account.”

The players who have been affected are understood to be David Ojwang', Luke Ochieng, David Omengo and Kelvince Ochieng.

The club's chairman Laban Jobita had told Goal on Thursday they were engaged in tight negotiations with their sponsors regarding the partnership deal.

“We have a lot of issues in the company and they are really trying hard to make sure Western Stima are accommodated among the things they are doing,” Jobita told Goal.

In a separate statement that had appeared on the club's portal, Jobita said the club had not been asked to terminate running contracts of members of their playing unit.

“I can confirm that yes, some proposals have been made and we expect some changes in the team but not contract termination as some people have put it,” he said.

The financial woes now facing the Powermen adds to the ongoing difficulties at other clubs as the league is running without a title sponsor.

Our calls to the club's officials to confirm or deny the sacking of injured players went unanswered after several attempts.

Western Stima will play on Saturday at Moi Stadium in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie.