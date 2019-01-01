Western Stima docked points against Tusker to lose ground in KPL title race
Western Stima has been docked three points by the Football Kenya Federation Player Status Committee after fielding an ineligible player against Tusker.
The brewers lodged a complaint after the power men played Kevin Okoth, who was on loan from the former, something that is against rule 3.5(k) of the Rules Governing Kenyan Football (1998). As a result, the previous result has been nullified with Tusker being awarded three points and a 2-0 win.
FKF Ruling on the Status of Kevin Okoth Wayodi, Western Stima Lose Points to Tusker FC https://t.co/T71IWEYOwg #KPL #SPL pic.twitter.com/8cNVdBUfrH— KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) February 19, 2019
Henry Onyango's tally of the season has reduced to zero since the goal will not count.
Tusker now climbs to fourth on the log with twenty-five points after seven wins, 4 draws and two defeats while Stima drops to seventh with five wins and two defeats.