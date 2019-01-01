Western Stima docked points against Tusker to lose ground in KPL title race

The player in question Kevin Okoth has also been locked out until March 11 to allow the brewers to register him for the league

has been docked three points by the Football Federation Player Status Committee after fielding an ineligible player against .

The brewers lodged a complaint after the power men played Kevin Okoth, who was on loan from the former, something that is against rule 3.5(k) of the Rules Governing Kenyan Football (1998). As a result, the previous result has been nullified with Tusker being awarded three points and a 2-0 win.

FKF Ruling on the Status of Kevin Okoth Wayodi, Western Stima Lose Points to Tusker FC https://t.co/T71IWEYOwg #KPL #SPL pic.twitter.com/8cNVdBUfrH — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) February 19, 2019

Henry Onyango's tally of the season has reduced to zero since the goal will not count.

Tusker now climbs to fourth on the log with twenty-five points after seven wins, 4 draws and two defeats while Stima drops to seventh with five wins and two defeats.