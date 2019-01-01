Western Stima deny Gor Mahia a chance to go top of KPL log

Gor Mahia could have jumped top of the KPL log had they beaten Western Stima

denied a chance to go top of the Kenyan log after both sides settled for a one-all draw on Wednesday.

Ernest Wendo gave the host the lead in the 28th minute, but Stima responded immediately after the break to force a draw with the defending champions.

While the Kisumu-based side dropped two points eventually, a draw, against the defending champions, coming just a day after they were docked three points by the Kenyan Premier League for fielding an ineligible player against , demonstrated the grittiness of the newly promoted side when you talk about the title challenge.

Wendo linked up with Dennis Oliech and Jacques Tuyisenge for the opener, but Vincent Odongo restored parity for the visitors just five minutes after the restart.

Oliech blew away five clear chances and for sure the experienced striker will take a bigger portion of the blame for the result.

Article continues below

Though still unbeaten in five league games, a draw against a Stima side was not the best result Hassan Oktay had hoped for ahead of the Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup match against Hussein Dey of .

Oktay also suffered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s game after defender Joash Onyango had to be pulled out of the game with an injury, just five minutes to the break.

The draw left Gor Mahia second on 27th points, one ahead of leaders while Stima moved to sixth on 17 points.