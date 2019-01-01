KPL Wrap: Western Stima defeat Nzoia Sugar to go second

The Powermen earned an away win to ensure they leapfrogged Kakamega Homeboyz due to superior goal difference

moved to the second position on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table after beating 3-1 on Sunday.

Benson Omala, who grabbed a hat-trick against Zoo FC last time out, scored two goals for Western Stima in the first half before Villa Oromchan scored the third one in extra time.

Collins Wakhungu would have earned himself a brace but he failed to convert a 90th-minute penalty for Nzoia Sugar which John Njau saved his spot-kick. He had pulled one back for the Sugar Millers in the 65th minute.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega and drew 2-2.

Kakamega Homeboyz took the lead in the 21st minute when Steven Wakhanya headed powerfully past Jacktone Odhiambo of Ulinzi Stars.

Enosh Ochieng struck just before the first half ended to put the score level. The former Muhoroni Youth striker controlled a fine pass from Daniel Waweru and slotted home the equaliser when Kakamega Homeboyz found it hard to deal with their opponents' resurgence.

After five minutes of the second half, the Soldiers took the lead when John Kago finished with tangible calm from a nice Ulinzi Stars build-up from the midfield.

John Njuguna would have given Ulinzi Stars' third goal in the 74th-minute after beating Gabriel Andika in goal but defender Festus Okiring did well to clear their line with commendable speed.

Peter Thiong'o thought he had scored the equaliser for Homeboyz but Odhiambo's save kept the score in favour of the 2010 league champions in the 80th minute.

Thiong'o was to be denied again by the Soldiers goalkeeper seven minutes later as the hosts surged forward in search of the second goal.

Thiong'o finally found the back of the net in the 90th minute from a powerful strike launched just outside the area.

Finally, at Kasarani Stadium, and Posta drew 3-3.

Article continues below

Sydney Lokale opened the score for Kariobangi Sharks in the 23rd minute before Francis Nambute equalised as the first half ended.

James Mazembe scored in the 58th and 75th minutes but his brace was not enough to hand his side a win as Nambute grabbed the second for before Billy Opworia equalised deep in additional time.