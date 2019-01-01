Western Stima coach Salim Babu: Sofapaka long balls overwhelmed us

The Sugar Millers succumbed to goals from Kepha Aswani and John Avire in a Kenyan Premier League contest

head coach Salim Babu says his charges did not know how to deal with long balls by .

Goals from Kepha Aswani and John Avire was all that Batoto ba Mungu needed to defeat the Kisumu-based side in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Wednesday.

Salim now says his team had a good outing but failure to deal with Sofapaka’s tactics proved futile.

“We conceded cheap goals against Sofapaka, actually I am disappointed with the type of goals we let in. They used long balls and we could not deal with them, it is something we will have to work on just in case we play another team with the same tactics,” Babu told Goal.

Sofapaka head coach John Baraza says his team did well to bounce back from the 2-2 draw against .

“I am happy with the way we responded after that heartbreaking result against Tusker, it felt like a loss. We now have to maintain the momentum and win our remaining matches.”

Batoto ba Mungu will face leaders in Kisumu on Sunday.