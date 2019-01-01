Western Stima coach Paul Ogayi reflects on Kariobangi Sharks defeat

Stima is third on the log with 14 points, three adrift of leaders Mathare United

Western Stima coach Paul Ogayi believes that the lose against Kariobangi Sharks will take the load off the shoulders of his players.

Stima’s unbeaten run came to an end after the Kisumu-based side suffered a 2-1 defeat to unbeaten Sharks.

Ogayi, who pointed an accusing finger on his striking department for his side’s defeat on Sunday, now says that the newly promoted outfit will head to the next game without too much expectation from the fans.

“To be up there is easy but it is not that easy to maintain the same form.

“It has been lessened but again you look at the way it happened…but we’ll work without a lot of pressure now,” Ogayi noted.

On his blunt striking department, the tactician observed: “We need to work on our attack because Kennedy Otieno was not at his best today (Sunday). Generally, we wasted a lot of chances, we should have won this match.

“We badly needed to win to keep our unbeaten run. We came here for a victory. We are going to correct our mistakes and see what happens in our next match against Nzoia Sugar."

