Western Stima coach Paul Ogai impressed with team's fighting spirit after salvaging a draw

The Power men managed to deny the Bankers maximum points after they grabbed a late goal in a league match played on Wednesday

head coach Paul Ogai is delighted with the way his team fought back to claim a point against on Wednesday.

Kennedy Owino gave the hosts a deserved goal which they held on to until a few seconds to the final whistle before Edwin Omondi scored an equalizer.

Despite getting a point, it is the fighting attitude from his players that caught the eye of the tactician.

"We were a goal down and needed a reaction, with a few minutes to go many teams could have given up but we did not, we pushed for it and got a goal. I am impressed with that fighting spirit; though we could have won the game in the first half but wasted many chances," Ogai told Goal in an interview.

Ogai believes that the result is a timely boost ahead of the game against .

"We had lost against but have managed to get a point against KCB. It is a morale booster ahead of our game against Tusker FC, this point gained is important."

The point took the Power men's tally of the season to twenty-four.