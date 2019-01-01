Western Stima coach Paul Ogai explains why they suffered huge defeat to Sony Sugar

The power men went down to the sugar millers to stutter in their quest to clinch the league title

head coach Paul Ogai has admitted that his team was not fully fit against .

The power men fell 4-0 to the sugar millers last weekend in a Kenyan match played at the Awendo Green Stadium. Ogai says injuries have messed his side but hopes for a good result when they face this weekend.

Article continues below

“Actually we were not fit at all against Sony Sugar; we are used to creating chances in the first ten minutes or so when we play but that did not happen last weekend. We struggled and the result says it all. The injuries we have also contributed to the defeat; sometimes missing your key players affects your team.

“We have to bounce back this weekend against Vihiga United. It is going to be tough but we have to give our best, we have to cope with the situation,” Ogai told Goal.

Western Stima have matches against Vihiga, and AFC to conclude the first leg.