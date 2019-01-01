Western Stima coach Paul Ogai blames injuries for poor form

The Powermen have not won in their last 10 matches, and Ulinzi Stars are set to visit on Wednesday

head coach Paul Ogai has blamed mentality and injuries for their poor results recently.

The club last won a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match when they saw off Mount United 2-1 in Kisumu in February.

Speaking to Goal in an exclusive interview, Ogai pointed out that his major task in the training session has been to uplift the playing unit’s confidence.

“I have been working on mental preparedness for the last training sessions. The boys have been badly affected by the poor results we have had especially in matches that looked winnable for us.

"A classic example was our last game at home against where we really fought hard for points but at the end of the day we ended up losing the match,” said Ogai.

The former Palos tactician further explained that injury problems contributed to their lack of consistency, as witnessed in the first leg. Clifford Omondi, Luke Ochieng and Vincent Omumbo are some of the key players that Ogai missed on various occasions this year.

“The team will find its winning touch back if we get the consistency needed. It is true we have lost the consistency that we enjoyed in the first round in the league but I blame it on injuries which some of our senior players suffered from. In the absence of the likes of Omondi and Ochieng, we really started struggling.

"You can also remember that we lost our defender Omumbo early in the year and that was another big setback for us.”

The main target for the Kisumu-based outfit is to finish as high as possible in the league. The Powermen were relegated at the end of the 2017 season but made their way back after a successful season in the country’s second-tier.

“I remain confident that we shall finish among the top 10 best teams in the league this season. That is very possible especially if we get back to winning ways.”

Western Stima will host in the KPL on Wednesday