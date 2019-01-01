Western Stima coach Babu Salim keen to sharpen attacking area

The Powermen returned to winning ways after seeing off Mount Kenya United on Wednesday

New head coach Babu Salim says the Kisumu-based side lacked firepower in attack.

The former tactician led the Powermen to a 3-0 win against bottom side Mount United in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Wednesday.

However, the soft-spoken tactician is not satisfied with the team and expects more.

“We have a very good team, and when I took it, I knew where the problem was. The attack was a little blunt and I had to sharpen it; the strikers did their job against Mt. Kenya but we could have had more goals, I believe. It is just that we could not take all the chances we created,” Babu told Goal.

“I am not yet done, but what is remaining is not much, we need to get back to winning consistently.”

Babu is now turning his attention to .

“It is going to be a tough game and we have to prepare well for it. They are a good side with massive experience.”

Stima have won six games, drawn twice as many and lost eight in 26 games.