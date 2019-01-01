Western Stima chairman Jobita is against suspending the KPL

The Powermen chairman believes stopping the top tier competition will have a greater negative impact to clubs and players

chairman Laban Jobita is against the idea of suspending the Kenyan Premier League owing to the financial struggles experienced.

Following the exit of title sponsors SportPesa, clubs have been forced to find other alternatives to enable them to honour top tier fixtures. Others like have found the going tough and last weekend, they failed to turn up for their home game against AFC .

Some of the club chairmen believe it is high time the Kenyan Premier League Limited suspends the top tier to give clubs time to put their houses in order. However, Jobita believes suspending the league will not be a wise decision.

"I have thought of stopping the league because of the reasons given by my counterpart Chairman [Cleophas Shimanyula], but I feel differently," Jobita posted on Facebook.

"National Super League (NSL) has never stopped and they do not have a league sponsor. The clubs in the premier league submitted their documents just the other day indicating they have a budget in place to be allowed in the NSL and .

"Some of us have sponsors and we may lose it all because they cannot pay salaries and training allowances without matches. The players will suffer once the league resumes because it has to end at a certain period," Jobita concluded.