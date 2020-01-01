Western Stima can bounce back against Wazito FC - Babu

The Powermen have collected one point from their last two matches but the tactician is optimistic they will get maximum points against their hosts

head coach Babu Salim believes his team can bounce back from their last two 'disappointing' results.

After a 3-1 loss to , the Powermen went on to play to a 1-1 draw with Sugar at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. On Saturday, the tactician states his charges have to get a positive result against Wazito FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match to be played at Narok Stadium.

"We have had two disappointing results, and we need to get back to winning ways against Wazito," Babu told Goal on Saturday.

"Against KCB, we were punished for a poor start and did not recover, while against Chemelil Sugar, we wasted so many scoring chances. We have worked on those areas and I expect to see a different approach against Wazito FC; we have to win the game."

The former coach believes it will be a close contest but remains hopeful of winning owing to preparations made.

"Wazito want a win because they are desperate to get from their current position, but for us, we want to catch up with the top teams because we aim to finish in a good position.

"In short it will be a tough game, but as stated earlier, I am optimistic we will get a win," Babu concluded.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a goalless draw.