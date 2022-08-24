West Ham launch £33.8m bid to sign Arsenal target Paqueta from Lyon

David Moyes has confirmed that West Ham have submitted a bid for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who is also a target for Arsenal.

West Ham submit opening bid of £33.8m

Player keen to leave from Lyon

Arsenal & Newcastle interested in the past

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers boss has confirmed that the club have submitted an offer for the Lyon midfielder, which GOAL understands to be worth around £33.8 million ($39.7m).

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have bid for him. He can play as a No.10, No.8 or as a false nine. I think his pedigree is really good. That doesn't always guarantee that it works but hope it helps towards getting better," Moyes told reporters on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paqueta has expressed an interest in leaving France this summer, but Lyon are thought to want as much as £50m ($58.9m) for the player. Arsenal and Newcastle have previously tracked the Brazilian, but neither found an agreement earlier this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAQUETA? Paqueta should be in action for Lyon against Reims on Sunday, provided he does not seal a Premier League move beforehand. His side have won each of their opening two Ligue 1 games this season.