West Ham defender Masuaku takes swipe at Moyes and Bilic with Pellegrini's comments

The DR Congo international is happy with the confidence that Chilean manager has shown in him ahead of the new season

defender Arthur Masuaku has praised Manuel Pellegrini as the first manager to have aided his development in .

Masuaku joined the Hammers from Olympiacos in 2016 and has played under three different managers.

He worked under Slaven Bilic and David Moyes before Pellegrini took over at the helm in May 2018.

Following his arrival, Masuaku established his presence in the team with his versatility in the left-back position.

The 25-year-old who recently committed his future to West Ham until 2024, expressed delight with the support the former and manager has given him.

“Since I joined the club, he is the first manager who I felt has helped me improve,” Masuaku told the club website .

“He believes in me a lot. He always says to me that he believes in me, that I can give more than I’m giving now.

“It’s good when you have that support from your coach. You feel stronger and I hope I can improve this year because I understand some things better because it’s been a year with him, and he’s given me that support.”

In his quest for regular playing time this season, Masuaku is faced with competition from Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson but he has welcomed the challenge as it helps them get better.

“You need that competition in each position. Cress is my guy; Ben as well. We’re all trying to give our best to play. I think it will be the best one in the moment that will play," he added.

“If Cress is ahead of me, I will try to just give my best to be ahead of him. Ben as well. It’s good. We’re very good at playing in the same position.”

Masuaku will be hoping to play a part when West Ham United begin their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a fixture against Manchester City on Saturday.