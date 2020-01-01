Werunga: Mathare United unveil fifth signing from Nzoia Sugar

The ‘Slum Boys’ have remained active in the closing stages of the transfer window as they strive to beef up for the 2020-21 campaign

have completed the signing of defender Martin Werunga to strengthen their defensive department ahead of the new campaign.

The ‘Slum Boys’ have been busy in the latter stages of the transfer window, making signings to help them compete effectively in the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League which is scheduled to kick-off on November 20.



Subsequently, the Nairobi-based charges have confirmed the arrival of the defender from on a one-year deal.

“More transfer news guys,” the club wrote on their official social media pages. “Martin Werunga has joined us from Nzoia Sugar, committing to the club for the next year.”

On Tuesday, the ‘Slum Boys’ confirmed the signing of three players - striker Eugene Wethuli from National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Simba, Cersidy Okeyo from , and defender Moses Mburu from AFC .

On signing Wethuli the club confirmed: “Wethuli Eugene has joined us on a two-year deal from Nairobi Stima FC. He is a strong and agile centre-forward with an eye for the spectacular.

“[Welcome] Eugene.”

Two years ago, the forward injured his leg and went for surgery. After a successful operation, he rejoined National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima.

However, he was among the players released in February 2020 alongside Jacob Osano, Daniel Opondo, John Njoroge, Victor Amemo, Francis Oduor, and Joshua Mahero.

On signing Okeyo, Mathare United said: “Another one, you wanted a midfield enforcer, we've gone out of our way to get the engine. Cersidy Okeyo is now a Slum Boy after spells at , , and Sofapaka.”

The Salim Ali-led team has also signed former Posta forward Danson Kago on a two-year deal.

With the transfer window being extended for another four days, Mathare United have promised more signings with defender David Ochieng’ likely to be unveiled soon.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed on Monday they had extended the transfer window which was scheduled to shut down on Monday midnight.

According to a statement from the FKF, signed by Head of Competitions Frank Ogolla, the window was extended to allow the conclusion of the play-offs which will determine which team will be promoted to the top-flight.