'Werner is a huge weapon' - Lampard confident goals will come for misfiring Chelsea striker

The Germany international is enduring a tough spell but has been backed to deliver the goods by his manager

Frank Lampard thinks that it is partly up to Timo Werner's team-mates to help end the striker's 11-game goal drought by providing the right service at the right time.

Werner's lack of goals has coincided with a more general loss of form for the Blues, who have failed to win four of their last five matches.

Chelsea next face at Stamford Bridge, which will see two of the most possession-hungry teams face off in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's style of play may allow Werner to thrive on the counterattack, but Lampard thinks that the international can be effective against deeper defences.

“City will be a different game but we are a possession-based team too,” Lampard told reporters. “We generally will have the lion’s share of possession and we have generally found some low block teams against us in the last period, which we have not broken down well enough.

“I think Timo’s attributes can be very powerful on the counterattack but there are lots of things that we need in the game against City, on and off the ball, so we will see.

“He is always a huge weapon on [the counterattack] and I think he will become a huge weapon against low blocks as well. It's not that he can’t play against that. He's sharp, he can finish. Sometimes the onus is on us also to get the ball in the right areas.”

When Chelsea hosted , Werner found himself left out of the starting line-up for a league game for the first time this season, while he was also taken off at half-time away at on Boxing Day.

However, Lampard is confident Werner will become a key player again by training well behind the scenes.

“Every player goes through tough times in front of goal,” he added. “The beauty is that he has been getting chances, that is definitely a positive, we know that.

“I found work on the training ground to be the only way to turn that, simple work on the training ground and repetition of finishing, which Timo is doing now.

“When you work like that, it's a matter of time because his natural attributes will get him in front of goal and get him away from defenders and will get him those chances again. If his confidence comes down from missing a couple, that is only natural.

“It's my job to help him with his confidence and be positive and push in a positive direction. The goals will come."

Lampard is regarded as a Chelsea legend but he also had one successful season with City before moving to in .

That season saw him line up alongside City legend Sergio Aguero, who will likely start at Stamford Bridge, with Gabriel Jesus being one of five players who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Lampard says the 32-year-old is one of the best players he worked with but doesn't use him as an example for Werner to follow.

“He’s an incredible player,” he added. “One of the best players I played with. He certainly showed up on the pitch in my year at City and has done it throughout his career there.

"Everyone has a different way, but I don’t see a direct correlation with Timo on that front and I wouldn’t want to start comparing.”