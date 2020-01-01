Were: Zesco United have had enough time to rest and recover from injuries

The forward has been an important figure for George Lwandamina's side and hopes to assist them to record another success

My mission remains scoring goals and to help Zesco United retain the Faz Super League title, 's striker Jesse Were has vowed.

Were has scored 14 league goals for the Super League heavyweights but the competition was suspended owing to the measures put in place by the Zambian government to contain the coronavirus.

“My mission will be to score as many goals as possible for the team so that we can retain the title,” Were said as he was quoted by the club's Facebook page on Monday.

As a measure to ensure the players remained fit throughout the suspension period, Zesco United emphasised players' needs to strictly train individually.

“It is not the same not training with the lads but we are fighting to stay in shape. I can’t wait for the league to start again,” the former and striker stated.

Zesco United's captain Jacob Banda has explained the important reasons for the current suspension but emphasised on the need for each member of the team to ensure they keep their fitness.

“I think we have had time to rest and recover from injuries. What is important is that we keep ourselves in shape during this lockdown,” the Zambian goalkeeper said.

“We can’t afford to relax because when the league resumes, all the teams will be fighting to get good results.”

Defender Clement Mwape concurred with his compatriot Banda on the need to keep physical fitness in readiness of a possible league resumption.

“We have been conducting individual sessions just to keep fit. These sessions are monitored by the technical staff. However, it is not the same as training as a team," Mwape was quoted by the club's social media page too.

“What is important for us all is to be disciplined because anytime the league may resume and no one wants to be caught off-guard.”

Should the Zambian league resume, Zesco United are in a tight spot in as far as the title defence is concerned.

They were fifth on the log when it was suspended with 42 points while Forest were leading with four more points.

Napsa Stars, Green Eagles and Nkana were second, third and fourth with 45, 44 and 43 points respectively.