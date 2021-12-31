Zambia Super League side Zanaco FC are interested in signing Kenya international Jesse Were.





Were's contract with Zesco United ended on December 31 and with the arrival of Zanaco's interest, the league winner could remain in Zambia.

A source close to the player has revealed to GOAL that the Lusaka club is keen to sign the proven goal scorer.

"Since it was clear Were was going to leave Zesco, Zanacoi have shown interest and have also had contact with him," the source revealed.

"It is too early to state categorically that Were is going to join them as he needs time to review the offer on the table.

"This, I hope, will not be the only offer Zesco exit, a number will fly his way and that is why he needs time to intelligently review them and in in the end make an informed decision.

"Zanaco know how a valuable asset Were can be. see he has won numerous titles with Zesco United, scored goals season in and season out and remained a key figure for Zesco United as they have been a dominant side in the local competitions.





The Zanaco links have come at a time speculation is rife that Were was set for a sensational return to Tusker.

GOAL understands the Brewers are keen to add experienced players to their striking armoury in order to offer competition to Ibrahim Joshua, who was signed before the current season began.

After three years with Kenya Premier League giants Tusker, Were scored 46 goals in 85 games between 2013 and 2015.

He signed for Zesco United in 2016 and won four league titles, two Absa Cup championships, and two Charity Shield honours.

The striker left Timu Ya Ziko as their all-time top scorer after he found the back of the net on 105 occasions.



Despite top-notch performances with Zesco United, Were, a Golden Boot winner both in Kenya and Zambia - has not been regularly considered for by Kenya's coaches.

Sebastien Migne, Francis Kimanzi, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee and Engin Firat did not consider the 32-year-old centre-forward during their respective reigns.