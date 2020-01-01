Were tips AFC Leopards to win KPL title in emotional message to club

The former Ingwe winger has returned to Greece and signed a short-term deal with a third-tier side

Harambee Stars winger Paul Were has sent an emotional message to AFC after he sealed a transfer switch to Greek third-tier side PAE Egaleo FC.

Were - who last featured for AFC Leopards in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) before being released by then-coach Casa Mbungo after he failed to appear for training - has reportedly penned a six-month contract.

The much-travelled Kenyan winger has taken to his social media to thank Ingwe for giving him the opportunity to play for one of the best teams in the East African region.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone at AFC Leopards for everything we have shared since day one,” Were wrote on his Facebook page.

“We did our best and we bleed and fight for the club even in our worst & good moments but always proud.

“To the chairman [Dan Shikanda], I have no words to your patience and salute to the most hard-working chairman I have ever seen in the club. To the technical bench: you are the best I have worked with so far, keep the spirit up and thanks for the opportunities you gave to me to be on the field fighting for the team thanks very soon the KPL trophy is coming to the Den.

“To the playing unit: you guys became more than my teammates. I love you all, to the fans: I have no words for your undying faith in the team, I envy your passion, dedication, and commitment in supporting the best team in East Africa the pride of . East-west home is the best, Ingwe will always be in my heart.”

Were is going back to Greece where he previously featured for Kalloni, Acharnaikos, Kalamata, and Trikala.