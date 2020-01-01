Were: PAE Egaleo FC seal signing of Kenya winger

The former Ingwe winger has returned to Greece and signed a short-term deal with the third-tier side

Harambee Stars winger Paul Were has completed a transfer switch to Greek third-tier side PAE Egaleo FC.

Were - who last featured for AFC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) before being released by then-coach Casa Mbungo after he failed to appear for training - has reportedly penned a six-month contract.

According to Nation Sport, Were is going back to Greece where he previously featured for Kalloni, Acharnaikos, Kalamata, and Trikala.

“I am happy to be back in Greece, this is home away from home to me,” Were is quoted by Nation Sport.

Article continues below

“I haven’t played regularly for a while and is why it is very important for me to come to a club that can help me get better and regain my form.

“I am happy here and eager to get started in helping the club rise up and hopefully earn promotion. Personally, I know I have to really work hard to be back at my best.”

The club is currently placed ninth on the log with 17 points from 16 matches and face 10th-placed Enosis at the Stavros Stadium in Athens on Sunday.