Were on target as Kansanshi Dynamos defeat Green Buffaloes

Kenya international Jesse Were scored the only goal as Kansanshi Dynamos beat Green Buffaloes at Solwezi Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams were meeting for just the fourth time in the league; prior engagements had ended with each team winning once with the remaining game ending in a draw.

Coincidentally, the draw had come in the first round at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

The hosts, with the support of the crowd that had turned up in reasonable numbers at Solwezi Stadium, started the match on a high. However, they had to wait for a moment of brilliance from the former Zesco United man to celebrate the eventual win.

The visitors had lost possession in the danger zone after quarter an hour. The ball landed on Were just outside the danger zone, the 32-year-old managed to get his way past the defenders before shooting a low shot past the goalkeeper and into the net.

Despite the spirited fight by the Buffaloes for an equaliser, the hosts held on to bag their ninth win this season from the 26 matches they have played. Nine have ended in draws and nine matches have been losses.

The team has further scored 19 goals and conceded 23.

The loss for Buffaloes ensured they are fifth on the log with 10 wins, eight draws and as many losses from the 26 league matches. They have further scored 38 goals and conceded 31. As a result, they have 38 points.

Another Kenya striker Vicent Oburu featured as Zesco United defeated Konkola Blades 2-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The first 80 minutes did not witness a goal which was frustrating especially for the home fans who were cheering their team and hoping to get maximum points.

Thabani Kamusoko gave them something to celebrate with nine minutes to go after capitalising on poor marking. The second goal came in the first minute of added time courtesy of Solomon Sakala.