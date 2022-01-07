Were marks Kansanshi Dynamos debut with goal in league loss to Zanaco

Kenyan Jesse Were scored on his debut for Kansanshi Dynamos but was unable to stop them from falling 2-1 to their hosts Zanaco in the Zambian Super League assignment played at the Sunset Stadium in Lusaka on Friday.

The towering attacker had parted ways with former side Zesco, and joined Mabanga Boys who are keen to finish in the top half of the table.

The Bankers started the game on a high and needed just 19 minutes to get their first goal of the second round of fixtures. Abraham Sinakombo was the scorer as he capitalised on failure to clear the ball from the danger zone by the opponents.

It happened to be the only goal in the first 45 minutes despite a host of chances by both teams.

The visitors improved in the second half but had to wait until the 62nd minute. Zanaco conceded a penalty and Were stepped up, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to bring the teams to level terms.

However, the hosts pushed for the winning goal which came in the 71st minute courtesy of their captain Moses Phiri. It was just the third meeting between the two sides, and the Bankers have managed two wins and a draw.

After the Friday win, Zanaco jumped to the ninth position on the table with 25 points. They have managed to get six wins out of the 18 games played, seven draws and five losses.

The Lusaka-based charges have further scored 17 goals and conceded as many to bring their goal difference to zero.

Following their loss, Kansanshi are 13th on the table. They have won five matches, drawn as many and lost eight games. The Mabanga Boys have scored just 12 goals in the 18 games played, and conceded 16.

Green Buffaloes lead the race for the title with 31 points, followed closely by Red Arrows who are on thirty points. Zesco come in third with 28 points.

All the aforementioned teams have played 17 games apart from the leaders who have played one more.