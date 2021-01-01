Were, Makwatta under pressure as Zesco United sign Chitiya Mususu

The new forward arrives as Timu ya Ziko implement a policy that will reduce the number of foreigners significantly

Harambee Stars forwards Jesse Were and John Makawatta may face concerns about their future after Zesco United signed Chitiya Mususu to reinforce the striking department.

Both Were and Makwatta have not enjoyed prominent first-team roles as was the case last season and the arrival of the former TS Galaxy star is set to mount more pressure on the duo.

Were has started in only one game in March as head coach Numba Mumamba has resorted to a heavy rotational policy. Makwatta, on the other hand, has been a regular member on the bench despite starting life at the club on a brighter note in 2020.

Although the club's technical chairman Peter Mutale stated Mususu arrival is meant to improve the striking department in partnership with Were and Makwatta, a recent transfer policy that seeks to reduce the number of foreigners at the club is set to raise more questions around the future of the Kenyan stars.



"Mususu has the qualities of a striker that can score goals for our team," Mutale told the club's website. "He had an impressive run at Zanaco and knows our league very well. His partnership with [Winston] Kalengo, [John] Makwatta, [Enock] Sakala and [Jesse] Were will surely deliver quality upfront.

"Our aim is to sign quality players because it’s the only quality that will bring success to the club."

The former Napsa Stars striker revealed the reasons that made him join the Ndola club, whose striking department looks somewhat congested now.



"This is an exciting move for me because Zesco United are a big football club with a big fanbase. I played in the local league with Zanaco, another big team in the league. I am very excited about this challenge," he said.



"I have been following the local league and know a lot about Zesco United. I can’t wait to team up with their strikers and contribute to the development of the club by scoring goals and winning trophies.

"Zesco United are a big club that has won trophies and has been a regular in the Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup. My target is to help the side win more trophies and become successful locally and internationally.

Article continues below

"It is also my aim to prove my critics wrong that I can also make an impact at Zesco United as I did at other clubs.

"I can’t wait to partner with the club's strikers. It is my ambition to help the club develop by scoring goals and sharing ideas with the other players."

The 26-year-old star penned a two-year deal to serve Timu ya Ziko who have been impressive in the recent Super League games despite a wobbly start.