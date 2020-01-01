'We’re looking forward to his response' - Agnelli says Dybala has a Juventus contract offer

The president says the forward has a bumper new deal sitting in front of him and that the club see him as a future captain in Turin

president Andrea Agnelli has questioned Paulo Dybala’s comments about his contract, saying the international has an offer in front of him and that the club are awaiting his response.

Dybala snapped a goalless run that stretched back to July 4 when netting in the 3-1 win over on Sunday.

Following the game, Dybala spoke to the media about his contractual situation and suggested the club had left him waiting.

“My agent was in Turin for a long time and was never called up by the club,” Dybala told Sky Sport Italia after the game. “It disappoints me to hear talk of financial figures.

"It would be better if the truth could be told, because talking about those aspects in this period pits the fans against me, with all the love I have for Juventus."

The forward’s comments crossed Agnelli’s radar, and he has suggested Dybala is in the wrong.

"I’ve heard the statements, it’s part of my job,” Agnelli told Tuttosport. “The good news is the goal [he scored]. Paulo had a difficult time after contracting Covid. I heard with great pleasure his love for Juventus. The love is reciprocated.

“We see him as the captain of the future.

"I know he has already received a proposal that would put him among the top 20 best-paid players in Europe. We’re looking forward to his response.”

Agnelli has fired a shot across Dybala’s bows, urging him to let his football do the talking and prove himself worthy of a bumper new contract.

“The most important thing is to see his answer on the pitch,” Agnelli said. "We all want him to be one of the top five players in Europe, he’s still not among them and he is aware of it."

Having ended his goalscoring drought, Dybala has three further games - (December 16), (December 19) and (December 22) before Serie A closes down for the Christmas and New Year spell.

With Juventus trailing Serie A leaders by four points, having Dybala finding form will come as a huge boost to coach Andrea Pirlo.