Were hits a brace against Red Arrows to preserve Zesco United's flawless run

The forward managed to find the back of the net twice in the first half as the Zambian reigning champions recorded their ninth straight win

striker Jesse Were was yet again on the scoresheet as Zesco United dispatched Red Arrows 2-0 on Saturday in a Faz Super League encounter.

Were, who has been included in Harambee Stars squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (Afcon) matches against and Togo, got his first goal in the 19th minute.

Were punished the Airmen again in the 32nd minute to ensure Team Ya Ziko went home with all the points from the 2-0 win at Nkoloma Stadium.

The victory means the Ndola-based side are yet to lose this season and are now on a nine-match unbeaten streak.

From nine matches they have a total of 27 points; seven more than the second-placed Nkana FC who have played one more match.

The Saturday brace comes just days after getting a hat-trick against Lusaka Dynamos on October 30.

Zesco United will only hope the former FC and striker would be in top form when they shift focus to the Caf matches.

Coach George Lwandamina and his charges will face the Angolan side Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto on November 29 in the first Group A match.

and are the other members of the Champions League group.