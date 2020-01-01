Were: Harambee Stars striker on the value of investment

The former Tusker player reveals why he has been investing back home despite playing away in the Zambian league

Zesco United striker Jesse Were has explained the reason players should invest prudently before they hang up their boots.

The Harambee Stars striker was speaking during a meeting hosted by the club to help discuss the importance of investing from their earnings before they quit the game.

Were, who also played for Kenyan Premier League ( ) side , says he understands the value of getting things done before the time to call it quits.

“It is very important to invest wisely and properly before retirement because there is life after football,” Were is quoted by the club’s official website. “I am currently making investments back home because I know I won’t be in the game forever. I have particularly invested heavily in the poultry and transport business.

“The training was good for us all because it’s something that keeps you on your toes and also educates one about the reality of life. It really helped us understand how we could possibly plan for the future.”

Speaking at the same function, Zesco United CEO Richard Mulenga stressed the importance of players investing wisely before retiring from the game.

“The lesson here is to prepare yourselves before retiring from the game,” Mulenga is also quoted by the club website.

“This means investing your resources wisely, especially in areas where your money will multiply. There are many players in the game who have made sound investments during their careers and there are those who have ended up desperately poor despite making a great fortune in their prime.

“I can give you an example of former player Gary Neville who has continued to enjoy life even after retiring from the sport. He started planning for his retirement while still playing for his club.

“He decided he wanted to go into football management, football commentary, and the restaurant industry. Neville prepared for all those three careers during the last three years of his playing career.”

Mulenga continued: “Neville once went into football management as a coach, unfortunately, his first attempt didn’t go well. Today he is a pundit for Sky Sports and has also invested in the restaurant business. That is a success story for us to learn from.”

The meeting was held between the club management and their corporate partnership with Atlas Mara Bank to sensitize its players on the value of investing prudently for a better tomorrow.

Apart from Were, Zesco United is also home to other Kenyan players – goalkeeper Ian Otieno and defender David ‘Calabar’ Owino.